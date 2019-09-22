Elite (1337) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Elite coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Elite has a market cap of $399,692.00 and $13.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003501 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001864 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00051858 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,291,359,835 coins and its circulating supply is 26,489,006,720 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

