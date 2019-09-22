Ellaism Price Tops $0.0019 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $36,899.00 and $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.21 or 0.02087094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.