Elysian Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Liquid. Elysian has a total market cap of $105,189.00 and approximately $32,050.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00203839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01192540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

