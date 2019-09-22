Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,325,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 926,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,876. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

