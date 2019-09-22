Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Endo International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,386,611. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Endo International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

