Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.