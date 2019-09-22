Everex Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $1.35 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004083 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Tidex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01173789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

