Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.59 ($34.41).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.01 ($26.76) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.86. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

