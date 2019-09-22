F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488,703 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,438,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,419,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 4,334,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,458. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

