FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average is $170.42. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.