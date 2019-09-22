Ferguson’s (FERG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,980.50 ($78.15).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,940 ($77.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,060.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,586.81.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

