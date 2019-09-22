FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMC. Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.93.

FMC stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FMC by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

