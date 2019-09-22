Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $71,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after buying an additional 661,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Fortive stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,906. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.