FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,288 shares during the quarter. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A comprises about 0.9% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.91% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,918,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,775 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 779,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,325,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

FMCI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.