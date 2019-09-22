Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,859,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.