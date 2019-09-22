FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.68 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $32.68 million and $1.50 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00013041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.05250304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

