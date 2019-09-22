GCN Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,190.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $117,190.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00725093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011460 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,720,222,500 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.