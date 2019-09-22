General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in General Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

GM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 16,132,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

