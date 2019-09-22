Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 218,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

