Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARYAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

