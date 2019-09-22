Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,396 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.42% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,742,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 385,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,868,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 511,280 shares during the last quarter.

MMDM stock remained flat at $$5.02 during midday trading on Friday. MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH Company Profile

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

