Glazer Capital LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MUDSU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MUDSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.