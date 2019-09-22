Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 185,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after buying an additional 7,370,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $143,237,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $101,066,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth $92,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

ZAYO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $650.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $112,204.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $506,913.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,248 shares of company stock worth $35,593,455. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

