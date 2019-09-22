Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Price Up 6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 128,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 683,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

ENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. Research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock worth $164,990. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

