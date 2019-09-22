GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $485,306.00 and $5,946.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,416,126 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

