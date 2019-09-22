Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $47.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

