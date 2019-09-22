Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.11

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $844,620.00 and $248,028.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,064.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.25 or 0.02090397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03060950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00722019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00724069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00060150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00457108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.