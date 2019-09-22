HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,855. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

