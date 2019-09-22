HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.08. 75,073,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

