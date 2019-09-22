HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 421,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,853. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

