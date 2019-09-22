HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 10,586 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 7.23% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 144,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

