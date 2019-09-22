HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,351,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.30. 1,149,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.