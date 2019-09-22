HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 409,569 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,569 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,866 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,376,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 738,245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 1,837,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

