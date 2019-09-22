Head to Head Comparison: TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) & SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY)

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and TIER REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 7.19 $1.79 billion N/A N/A TIER REIT $218.52 million 0.00 -$5.02 million $1.61 N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than TIER REIT.

Risk & Volatility

SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIER REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and TIER REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A TIER REIT -12.84% -3.58% -1.69%

Dividends

SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TIER REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. TIER REIT pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIER REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of TIER REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TIER REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SINO LD LTD/S and TIER REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A TIER REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

TIER REIT has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given TIER REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIER REIT is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Summary

SINO LD LTD/S beats TIER REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

