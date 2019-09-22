Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthequity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

