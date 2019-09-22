Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 352,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,273. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $994,161.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Heartland Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Heartland Express by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

