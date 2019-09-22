Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 315,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,378. The stock has a market cap of $591.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 3,584 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,889.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,100 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $75,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 294,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,034 shares of company stock worth $574,415. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

