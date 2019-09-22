Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $4.03 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00040318 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00458999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00100529 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002788 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000502 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,386,288 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, COSS, Graviex, DragonEX, BiteBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

