Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $147,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. 2,309,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $170,405.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,730 shares of company stock worth $4,956,035 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

