Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

HUBG opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

