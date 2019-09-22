Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Tops $4.95 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $35,316.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.59 or 0.05253208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.