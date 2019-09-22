HyperCash Achieves Market Cap of $92.92 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00020932 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. HyperCash has a total market cap of $92.92 million and $6.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,310,889 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Allcoin, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

