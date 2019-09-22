ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QCOM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

