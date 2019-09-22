ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $128.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 8.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $128,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,298. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $75.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.