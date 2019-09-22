Ignis (IGNIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $616,463.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $616,463.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Coinbit, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

