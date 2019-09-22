IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 22,837 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 8,323,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

