IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 38,747 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.25. 8,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64.

