IMC Chicago LLC Sells 6,903 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.40% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 517.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNUG traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,551. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.