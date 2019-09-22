IMC Chicago LLC Sells 896 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 56.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period.

Shares of PST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. 5,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,808. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

