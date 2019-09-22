Incent (INCNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,833.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Incent has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $21,833.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Incent has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00203362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.01185916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

